TREI-RB launches OTR, registrations begin

The TREI-RB’s OTR is on the lines of the TSPSC's OTR facilitates to apply for recruitment notifications issued by the Board

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:11 PM, Wed - 12 April 23

Hyderabad: For the first time, the Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board (TREI-RB) has launched its One Time Registration (OTR) for candidates seeking regular employment in the different residential educational institutions.

The TREI-RB’s OTR is on the lines of the Telangana State Public Service Commission’s (TSPSC) OTR facilitates to apply for recruitment notifications issued by the Board. Before registering for notifications, the government job aspirants must fill in the OTR form made available on the website https://treirb.telangana.gov.in/.

Details including local status, Aadhaar, community, EWS status, and residence address, mobile number and schooling from Class I to VII along with local district, zone and multi-zone have to be filled as part of the basic details in the OTR.

Educational qualifications including highest qualification acquired have to be listed out in the OTR. There is no need to upload photocopies of education qualification certificates. However, candidates must feed in their community certificate number issued by the State government.

An official TREI-RB said those candidates who acquired the community certificate before 2016 in the State must obtain the latest certificate from the authority concerned as such certificates do not come with a unique number.

“The community certificate number entered in the OTR will be validated. Hence, candidates who do not have the unique number on the community certificate must get a fresh certificate,” the official said.

Following successful OTR, candidates will be provided a unique ID for which a password can be generated. Using this ID and password, applications for different recruitment notifications can be submitted.

“All basic details provided in the OTR will automatically reflect in the application form. However, subject wise qualification and other details have to be filled by the applicant. There is no last date to fill the OTR,” the official explained.

The TREI-RB has recently issued nine notifications for 9,231 vacancies in different residential educational institutions. The registration for vacancies of Lecturer/ Physical Director/Librarian in degree colleges and Junior Lecturer, Physical Director & Librarian in junior colleges can be done from April 17 to May 17.

Online applications for vacancies of Post Graduate Teacher, Librarian and Physical Director in Schools, Art Teacher, Craft Teacher and Music Teacher can be submitted from April 24 to May 24. Likewise, online applications for the Trained Graduate Teacher recruitment notification can be submitted from April 28 to May 27.

Also Read TSPSC provides edit option to posts of Divisonal Accounts Officer