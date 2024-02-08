Telangana: TREI-RB releases list of candidates selected for physical director posts

Hyderabad: The Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board (TREI-RB) on Thursday released a list of candidates provisionally selected for recruitment to posts of physical director in residential schools under different welfare societies.

Candidates have been picked up in the ratio of 1:2 for the certificate verification, which will be held at Telangana Social Welfare Residential Law College for Women, Chaitanyapuri, Ranga Reddy district, on February 9 and 10. For verification material and other details, visit the website TREI-RB website www.treirb.telangana.gov.in.