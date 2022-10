TSPSC provides edit option to posts of Divisonal Accounts Officer

Published Date - 10:25 PM, Tue - 18 October 22

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Tuesday provided an edit option as a one-time chance for candidates who applied for recruitment to the posts of Divisional Accounts Officer (Works) Grade-II in the Director of Works and Accounts department.

Candidates who wrongly entered data, can edit it using the edit option facility which will be available on the Commission’s website www.tspsc.gov.in, from 10 am on October 18 up to 5 pm on October 20.