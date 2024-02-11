Telangana: Residential school teacher job aspirants face chaos in certificate verification process

Trouble started when several job aspirants, who carried only educational certificates, were informed by TREI-RB, that they have to submit original along with the attestation form duly signed by a gazetted officer

Hyderabad: Several residential school teacher job aspirants on Sunday went through anxious moments as they ran helter-skelter, desperately searching for a gazetted officer who can vouch and sign their educational certificates, so that they can take part in certificate verification for recruitment to the posts of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT).

Trouble started when several job aspirants, who carried only educational certificates, were informed by the Telangana Residential Educational Institutions – Recruitment Board (TREI-RB), which had scheduled the verification process at Kumram Bheem Adivasi Bhavan, Banjara Hills, that they have to submit original and two sets of photocopies of educational qualification and caste certificates etc., along with the attestation form duly signed by a gazetted officer.

The aspirants expressed their ire over the way the certificate verification was carried out and lamented that they were not given time to submit correct certificates. Candidates also found fault with the TREI-RB for not providing them with enough time to prepare for the process of certificate verification. According to aspirants, the Board had sent out messages on February 9 asking them to attend verification of certificates on February 11.

The teaching job aspirants criticized TREI-RB as it called all subject candidates for verification of certificates on a single day instead of slotting one or two subjects in a day. For a total of 1,276 posts in subjects – Telugu, English, Mathematics, Physical Science, Biological Science and Social Science – more than 2,500 candidates were called for verification of certificates.