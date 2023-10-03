| Tremors Send People Running Out Of Homes Offices In Delhi Ncr Police Say No Damage Reported

Tremors send people running out of homes, offices in Delhi-NCR, police say no damage reported

In a video shared by DD News on X, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and a group of officials were standing in the Nirman Bhawan building complex after the tremors were felt.

By PTI Published Date - 07:56 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

In a video shared by DD News on X, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and a group of officials were standing in the Nirman Bhawan building complex after the tremors were felt.

New Delhi: No loss of life or property has been reported in the national capital, which was jolted by tremors after four earthquakes hit Nepal in quick succession on Tuesday, according to police.

In Delhi and neighboring cities, many people ran out of their homes and office buildings when strong tremors hit after the second quake.

The first quake of magnitude 4.6 hit Nepal at a depth of 10 km at 2:25 pm. A stronger quake — magnitude 6.2 — jolted the Himalayan nation at 2:51 pm, a National Centre for Seismology (NCS) official said.

Two more quakes (magnitude 3.6 and 3.1) hit the same region at a depth of 15 km and 10 km at 3:06 pm and 3:19 pm, respectively.

News channels aired visuals of shaking ceiling fans and TV screens.

Social media was also flooded with such visuals.

In a video shared by DD News on X, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and a group of officials were standing in the Nirman Bhawan building complex after the tremors were felt.

The Nirman Bhawan houses offices of the health ministry and Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, among other important offices.

People also shared videos of employees of offices in Gurugram rushing downstairs after the tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR.

Taking to X, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in Hindi, “Strong earthquake tremors have also been felt in Delhi. I hope you all are safe.” Delhi Police also took to social media and urged people not to use elevators.

“Hey Delhi people! We hope you all are safe. Please come out of your buildings to a safe spot, but do not panic. DO NOT USE ELEVATORS! For any emergency help, dial 112,” it said in a post around 3 pm.

“Thankfully, no damage to life or property was reported to us in Delhi after the earthquake tremors. Stay safe! #DelhiPoliceCares,” it said in another post an hour later.

Tremors were felt in Chandigarh, Jaipur and other parts of north India as well.

Nepal lies in one of the most active tectonic zones (seismic zones IV and V) of the world, making the country extremely vulnerable to earthquakes.