Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Nepal, strong tremors felt across north India

The National Centre for Seismology has reported that the quake occurred at a depth of 5 kilometers.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:26 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

New Delhi: In a significant seismic event, a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 has struck Nepal, sending shock waves across the region.

The National Centre for Seismology has reported that the quake occurred at a depth of 5 kilometers.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located in Nepal, causing widespread concern for the safety of residents and structural integrity of buildings. Reports are pouring in of strong tremors being felt in Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region (NCR), adding to the sense of urgency.

Immediate efforts are underway to assess the extent of the damage and provide necessary assistance to those affected. Rescue teams, along with emergency services, have been mobilized to affected areas.

Nepalese authorities are urging citizens to remain vigilant and to follow safety protocols in the aftermath of the quake.

Including Delhi-NCR, Punjab and Haryana the people are advised to take precautionary measures and stay updated on official channels for any further instructions.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing situation as more information becomes available. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this seismic event, and we hope for a swift recovery and restoration of normalcy in the affected regions.