| Telangana Farmers Got Investment On Klis Back In Form Of Paddy Yield Says Harish Rao

Telangana farmers got investment on KLIS back in form of paddy yield, says Harish Rao

T Harish Rao said farmers of Telangana had got back the investment the State government spent on the KLIS in the form of a huge paddy yield

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Sun - 2 April 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is greeting party workers in Siddipet on his way to Athmiya Sammenala, at Narayanraopet in Siddipet district on Sunday

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said farmers of Telangana had got back the investment the State government spent on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) in the form of a huge paddy yield.

Stating that Opposition parties were criticising Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao alleging that the huge amount spent on KLIS went in vain, the Minister revealed statistics on how farmers in Siddipet increased their profits after KLIS was completed.

Farmers in Siddipet had got an income of Rs.30.28 crore from paddy cultivation in 2014-15. This had shot up to Rs.344.16 crore in 2021-22.

“Not only farmers in Siddipet, but those in Suryapet, Nizamabad, Karimnagar and other districts are reaping the benefits of KLIS,” he said.

As tanks, streams and major projects were brimming with KLIS water, Rao said farmers in Siddipet had witnessed how KLIS had changed their life.

Since Telangana underwent a transformation in less than a decade, the Minister said the entire nation was looking at Telangana and its Chief Minister.

Farmers from several other States were coming to Telangana to see the change while the farmers living in neighbouring Karnataka and Maharastra were demanding the merger of their villages with Telangana for getting benefits such as Rythu Bandhu, round-the-clock power supply and others.