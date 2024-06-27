KTR congratulates people involved in successful trial run of Sitarama LIS

Terming it as a milestone achievement, he said it was yet another example of the brilliant work done by the previous K Chandrashekhar Rao government in irrigation sector.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 June 2024, 02:49 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao congratulated all the engineers, bureaucrats, agencies and also public representatives involved in successfull trial run of Sitarama Lift Irrigation Scheme in Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts.

Terming it as a milestone achievement, he said it was yet another example of the brilliant work done by the previous K Chandrashekhar Rao government in irrigation sector.

Also Read Trial run of first pump of Seetarama LIS completes successfully

In a post on X, he said the Sitarama project will irrigate 10 lakh acres at full capacity in Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts.