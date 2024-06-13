Sitarama project water for 1.2 lakh acres by August 15

The Congress government had sanctioned Rs 72 crore to complete the nine km long Enkur link canal to connect Sitarama project with Nagarjuna Sagar project left canal.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 June 2024, 09:17 PM

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday announced that Godavari water would be made available for irrigating 1.2 lakh acres in Khammam district by completing the Enkur Link canal under the Sitarama project by August 15.

Along with Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Bhatti Vikramarka visited the project on a stock taking mission and travelled along its 63 km long canal system before holding a review with the project officials. Ministers Thummala Nageswar Rao and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy also took part in the review.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhatti Vikramarka said the previous government had redesigned the Rajiv and Indira Sagar lift irrigation schemes that would have been completed with an outlay of Rs.2654 crore. The redesigned project was named as Sitarama project as part of plans to implement it with an enhanced outlay of Rs.20,000 crore.

The previous government had redesigned the Rajiv and Indira Sagar lift irrigation schemes that would have been completed with an outlay of Rs.2654 crore. The redesigned project was named as Sitarama project as part of plans to implement it with an enhanced outlay of Rs.20,000 crore.

The previous government had spent Rs.8,000 crore on Sitarama project, but did not provide irrigation facility to even one acre, he alleged. He said the Enkur link canal would be christened as Rajiv canal. He blamed the redesigning of the project for the inordinate delay and cost escalation.

Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the BRS government had spent Rs.90,400 crore on Kaleshwaram project and brought only 93,000 acres of new ayacut under cultivation. The BRS government had spent Rs 27,000 crore on Palamur- Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, but did not bring even one acre of new ayacut under cultivation, he alleged.