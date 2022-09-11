Tribal boy, girl dies of snake bite in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:50 PM, Sun - 11 September 22

The deceased kids were Athram Bheemrao (14) and her sibling Deepa (4), children of Raju and Kavita. The deceased kids were Athram Bheemrao (14) and her sibling Deepa (4), children of Raju and Kavita.

Adilabad: In a tragic incident, a tribal boy and girl belonging to a family died of snake bite at Pataguda hamlet under Samaka village in Indervelli mandal on Saturday night. The incident came to light on Sunday.

The deceased kids were Athram Bheemrao (14) and her sibling Deepa (4), children of Raju and Kavita.

Bheemrao and Deepa died on the spot after being bitten by some venomous snake while they were asleep in their home. Parents woke up to the screams of their kids. They rushed to Indervelli primary health centre. But doctors declared that the boy and girl were brought dead. The bodies were shifted to Utnoor government hospital for post-mortem examination.