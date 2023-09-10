Tributes paid to Chakali Ailamma in Hanamkonda

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to officially organise Ailamma's birth anniversary and death anniversary celebrations, said Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:38 PM, Sun - 10 September 23

West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar and others pay respects to Chityala Ailamma on the latter's death anniversary on Sunday in Hanamkonda.

Hanamkonda: West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar paid floral tributes to the statue of Telangana’s armed struggle fighter Chityala Ailamma, popularly known as Chakali Ailamma, on her 38th death anniversary at New Shyamapet junction here on Sunday.

Bhaskar said Chakali Ailamma was a symbol of self-respect for the ‘Bahujans’.

“Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had decided to officially organise Ailamma’s birth anniversary and death anniversary celebrations,” he said and appealed to women to emulate Ailamma and inculcate her fighting spirit.

He also said the Chief Minister was striving hard to help the artisans and caste-based professionals. Mayor Gundu Sudharani, Additional Collector Mahenderji, BC Welfare Department Deputy Director Ram Reddy, and others also paid respects to Ailamma.

