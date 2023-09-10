Telangana to celebrate National Integration Day on September 17: KTR

Telangana government would be organizing different programmes in all district headquarters to be celebrate the Integration Day

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:36 PM, Sun - 10 September 23

Hyderabad: Industries Minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao said on Sunday that September 17 would be celebrated as National Integration Day in a grand manner across the State.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would be participating in the celebrations at a programme in Hyderabad. In addition to this, the State government would be organizing different programmes in all district headquarters to be celebrate the Integration Day.

Ministers would hoist the national flag in districts on the day. Likewise, all party activists would organise the celebrations in a grand manner in their areas, he said.

“Unable to stomach the welfare and development in all sectors in Telangana, Opposition parties are trying to politicise every aspect. While the people are celebrating the Integration Day, a few political parties are conspiring politically motivated moves,” Rama Rao said.

Communal colour was being given to every aspect and conspiracies were being hatched to create disturbances in the society. People have to be cautious of such cheap political stunts, he said.

September 17, 1948 was a day when Telangana was merged with the Indian union and marked a transit from monarchy to democracy. The entire Telangana community still remembers the great occasion of the transformation from monarchy to democratic freedom, he said.

However, destructive forces were making moves to fulfill their selfish political interests by distorting the occasion of September 17, which was a symbol of national unity. Opportunists, who had no role in the history and circumstances prevailing in that era, were distorting and maligning the great history of Telangana for their political gains, he said.

“It is essential for a highly intellectual society like Telangana, which reacts actively, to exhibit the same dynamism and repel the insidious efforts of destructive forces, who are trying to pollute Telangana,” Rama Rao said.