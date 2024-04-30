OU controversy: BRS calls out Revanth Reddy’s bluff, shares original circular from 2023

Exposing the fake circular and sharing the actual circular issued by the OU chief warden, BRS leader Manne Krishank said it was a shame that the CM tweeted a fake circular created by Gandhi Bhavan.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 30 April 2024, 06:03 PM

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was circulating a fake circular over the closure of hostels and messes citing shortage of water and electricity in Osmania University last year.

Sharing a notice copy issued by the Osmania University Chief Warden on May 12, 2023 over closure of hostels and messes on X, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday had alleged that BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao was trying to spread false information about the Osmania University issue.

Revanth Reddy had said that even in May 2023, when K Chandrashekhar Rao was the Chief Minister, the chief warden of the university had issued a similar notice regarding the closure of hostels and messes for a month in connection with summer vacation. In the notice, it is mentioned about shortage of electricity and water, the Chief Minister said on X.

Countering Revanth Reddy’s claims, the BRS said the Chief Minister was circulating a fake circular. Exposing the fake circular and sharing the actual circular issued by the Osmania University chief warden, BRS leader Manne Krishank said it was a shame that the Chief Minister tweeted a fake circular created by Gandhi Bhavan.

“This is the original circular 12 May 2023 regarding summer vacation for Osmania University. In 2023, power cut and water shortage was not mentioned. See the original circular and the fake one released by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy,” Krishank said on X.