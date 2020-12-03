Tricolour represents hopes and aspirations

India does not have a Flag Day dedicated to the National Flag.

Pallavi Model School, Bowenpally organised a special assembly on November 27 to mark the Flag Day. Students enthusiastically took part and spoke on the importance of respecting the National flag. They also reiterated the Do’s and Don’ts while hoisting the National flag.

India does not have a Flag Day dedicated to the National Flag. Before 2004, Indians were allowed to display the National Flag only on select days like the Independence day and Republic day. Industrialist Naveen Jindal fought a decade long battle and won the Fundamental Right to fly the National Flag.

Many Indians have been arguing to observe 23 January as the Flag Day as the landmark Supreme Court judgment allowing all Indians to display the National Flag on all days of the year was delivered on January 23,2004. Armed Forces Flag Day honours the soldiers, airmen and sailors of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, speakers observed that the Indian National Flag represents the hopes and aspirations of the people of India and is the symbol of national pride. Over the last five decades, several people including members of armed forces have ungrudgingly laid down their lives to keep the tricolour flying in its full glory, students observed.

