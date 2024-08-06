Trigyn Technologies to establish AI innovation and delivery center in Hyderabad

Global digital and intelligence solutions provider Trigyn Technologies will establish an AI innovation and delivery center in Hyderabad to hire and train over 1,000 people in the next three years.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 August 2024, 07:07 PM

Hyderabad: Trigyn Technologies, a global digital and intelligence solutions provider with an ecosystem of data, analytics & AI startups, will establish an AI innovation and delivery center in Hyderabad, which will hire, train and grown to a total capacity of over 1,000 people in the next three years.

The company, with a total revenue of over $160 million, has around 100 people currently in Hyderabad out of its global force of over 2,500 people, out of which, 1,000 are in India.

The company made this announcement after a meeting with a Telangana delegation led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu in the US.

The leadership team of the firm said it expects to move into production mode over the next six months, given the anticipation of rapid growth in AI adoption across sectors.

Over the last year, Trigyn and its associated startup are helping clients getting their organization ready for AI through Proof of Concepts (PoCs) and pilots.