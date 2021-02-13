Trippko taking students to places

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: In the last one year, schools have made the transition to online classes but picnics and excursions – which were also necessary elements for a child’s growth — took a back seat.

Educational trips were slowly gaining traction in the country and Covid-led lockdown pushed it to the edge. However, Hyderabad-based entrepreneur Manoj Reddy made sure that experience-based learning did not stop for children. Founder of Trippko – that used to organise field trips which were both fun and educational – organised virtual tours and webinars for students on different topics.

From building awareness on balance diet programme by National Institute of Nutrition to traffic rules and regulations to awareness on green concepts to concepts of farming and terrace garden, Trippko has kept students engaged in the last one year. The 2019-founded startup used to arrange trips which ranged from attending a solar power plant to understand how power is generated to taking part in a cooking class with renowned chefs to attending farmlands to understand how vegetables and pulses are grown and has 500 trips operating now and plans to add 500 more soon.

It has worked with 2,20,000 students from all age groups and has been getting a lot of interest from high schools and engineering colleges as well. While the majority of their trips are one-day trips, the startup also does outstation trips on request from schools and provides the students with local experience of the place they are visiting.

In addition, Reddy also mentioned that while the last year has been a struggle for the startup in terms of not able to do field trips, the company has utilised this time to do in-depth research on different trips that can be done in tandem with the syllabus of that particular class. “We are hoping that schools may resume fully by June or July and we are looking at providing better experiential education to students post that. We are also planning to expand our operations to Bengaluru and Pune,” he said.

