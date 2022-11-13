Trisha’s first Telugu film re-released in theatres after 18 years

‘Varsham’, a Telugu film that was released in January 2004, starring Trisha Krishnan, Prabhas, and Gopichand, received a lot of love from the audience. This film also marked Trisha’s debut in Telugu cinema.

After 18 years, the movie has been re-released in the theatres to mark 20 years of Prabhas in the film industry. Fans went crazy when they saw their favourite actors on-screen again.

Actor Trisha shared a video of the audience’s reaction in the theatres while watching the movie – fans can be seen dancing and whistling as the song ‘Nuvvosthanante’ plays on screen in the background.

“18 years later…A re-release…My first Telugu film…Still feels like yesterday… Just goes to prove “Films are forever” and I repeat for the 945743 time “I AM because of you all” #myheartisfull #varsham(sic),” the ‘96’ actor posted sharing the videos.

Reacting to the post, her fans commented “Golden days of Telugu cinema ruled by queen @trishtrashers.” “Once a queen..is always a queen(sic),” another user commented.

Trisha is an Indian actor and model who was noticed after winning Miss Chennai contest in 1999, which marked her entry into the film industry. She started as a supporting role in the Tamil film, ‘Jodi’ in 1999, after which she starred in successful films such as ‘Ghilli’ in Tamil and ‘Varsham’ in Telugu.