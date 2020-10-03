Trisha Krishnan sends out the green message

The actor, who rose to stardom in Telugu cinema with Prabhas starrer Varsham in 2004, took to her Twitter handle to share the pictures of her garden.

By | Published: 5:13 pm

Hyderabad: Southern star Trisha Krishnan on Saturday joined the Green India Challenge by planting saplings at her home garden in Chennai. The actor accepted the challenge after actor Prakash Raj nominated her as part of the green initiative.

The actor, who rose to stardom in Telugu cinema with Prabhas starrer Varsham in 2004, took to her Twitter handle to share the pictures of her garden. “I accepted the #GreenIndiaChallenge and planted two saplings today. I request you all to do your bit and help towards a greener India,” she wrote.

I accepted the #GreenIndiaChallenge and planted two saplings today.

I request you all to do your bit and help towards a greener India🌱 pic.twitter.com/poz7r3kRRV — Trish (@trishtrashers) October 3, 2020



With more and more actors from various film industries down south and as well as Hindi film industry joining, the green initiative started by TRS MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar is spreading into every nook and corner of the country making people aware of ecology and environment sustainability.

