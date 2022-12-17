Trisha’s Tamil film ‘Raangi’ finally gets a release date

Trisha is seen holding a gun and acing the action sequences in the video that went viral online. “Wowwwwwww woowwww wowwww (sic),” commented Pony Prakash Raj.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:31 PM, Sat - 17 December 22

Hyderabad: South India’s superstar Trisha Krishnan took to social media to announce the release date of her much-awaited Tamil film ‘Raangi’. Sharing an action-packed teaser on Instagram, the actor simply wrote, “#RaangiFromDec30 (sic),” and added a string of emojis.

Trisha is seen holding a gun and acing the action sequences in the video that went viral online. “Wowwwwwww woowwww wowwww (sic),” commented Pony Prakash Raj.

Fans of Trisha have been waiting with bated breath for the release of the film, which has been delayed multiple times. The makers have now locked in December 30 as the release date. “She’s coming…! @trishtrashers starrer #RAANGI is releasing on DEC 30, 2022 at the cinemas near you! #RaangiFromDec30 (sic),” tweeted production house Lyca Productions.

Written and directed by M Saravanan, ‘Raangi’ is produced by Subaskaran. The story is by legendary director AR Murugadoss.