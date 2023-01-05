Trishna-2k23 commences on grand note at IBS Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Trishna- 2k23, the annual management and cultural fest of IBS Hyderabad commenced on a grand note here on Wednesday. The event provided an opportunity for innovative and creative managers from various B-Schools across India to make use of their management skills and knowledge in the simulated model of real-world business challenges.

This year, the event is being organised with the theme ‘NavatiYugam’, where Navati means ‘The 90s’ while ‘Yugam’ means ‘Era’. On the first day of the five-day fest, a total of eight events were conducted by student activities (clubs) of IBS Hyderabad, a press release said. The clubs displayed talents and artwork in their pole-to-pole offline creative work, where they showcased unique and creative ideas relating to 90’s theme, it said.

The second day of the event, on Thursday, saw students wearing white clothes to extend their solidarity in the celebration of peace day. Many clubs conducted their major, minor and fun events like Yudhbhumi where participants played the games- Kabaddi and Kho-Kho. IBS Dean Academics Dr. CS Shylajan and Prof. Madhavi Garikaparthi among others took part in the fest.