Several events held on Day 3 of Trishna 2k23 at IBS Hyderabad

Some of the events included a kho-kho match in the Yudhbhoomi event by Team Vaps, AD Ancient by Club Admire, IBS Messenger’s Toast to Nostalgia, Manager Without Borders (MWB) Flagship Event E5 Summit followed by the fun events from Club Aaina.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:16 PM, Fri - 6 January 23

Hyderabad: Day 3 of Trishna 2k23-The Annual Management and Cultural Fest of IBS Hyderabad started off with events in hybrid mode (both online and offline). The events were conducted in four verticals Major, Minor, Fun, and Flagship.

The participants from different colleges were enthusiastic and took part in several events organized by the different clubs of IBS Hyderabad. The day witnessed rainbow day celebrations with students wearing dresses matching the theme of the rainbow.

The participants enjoyed a variety of food from various stalls on the campus. The Day-3 events ended with nostalgic memories of the ’90s among the students and the participants.