Trishna 2k23 event concludes at IBS Hyderabad

The clubs of IBS Hyderabad organized several offline and online events with various rounds under major, minor, and fun criteria

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:11 PM, Sun - 8 January 23

Hyderabad: Trishna 2k23-NavatiYugam, the annual management and cultural fest of IBS Hyderabad concluded here on Sunday. The clubs of IBS Hyderabad organized several offline and online events with various rounds under major, minor, and fun criteria.

Some of the events that took place included Toast to Nostalgia and Retro Blinders by IBS Messenger, Iris 6.0 by Club Nazaria, Maze to Monarchy by IBS Analytics Club, and Jo Jeeta Vohi Sikander by the IFHE Blues.

The closing ceremony of the five-day event had a social night where the participants witnessed the live DJ performance. The award and prize was presented for the best-managed club for their overall performance throughout the academic year.

Highlights of the day four were the nostalgic retro vibes and a fun retro night event. In addition to it, Mr. and Miss Trishna competition was organised and music performance by Club Samavesh’s Music Pool and Diatribe-The Official Rock Band Club of IBS Hyderabad mesmerized the participants.

IBS Dean Academics, CS Shylajan, Student activities co-ordinator Prof. Madhavi Garikaparthi and participants from across the country participated in the events.