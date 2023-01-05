| You Cant Insult Hyderabadi By Saying Biryani Is Tiffin Satya Nadella

You can’t insult Hyderabadi by saying biryani is tiffin: Satya Nadella

By IANS Updated On - 12:48 PM, Thu - 5 January 23

Hyderabad: Microsoft Executive Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella had a disagreement with ChatGPT after the software called ‘biryani’ one of the popular tiffin items.

Nadella asked ChatGPT, popular AI-enabled software, and a chat robot, to name the most popular south Indian tiffin items in the future and it came up with the usual breakfast items – idli, dosa, and vada.

Biryani was among the options and the wide-eyed Nadella told ChatGPT that the software cannot insult Hyderabadi’s intelligence by calling biryani South Indian tiffin.

And according to him, the software apologised, and to keep the dialogue going after this, he asked ChatGPT to create a play between idli and dosa over who was better.

Hyderabad-born Nadella was speaking at the Future Ready Technology Summit in Bengaluru on Wednesday and introduced the crowd to a light-hearted ChatGPT conversation before getting into his presentation about the cutting-edge AI and Cloud innovation taking place in India.