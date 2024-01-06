Triveni Music and Dance Festival begins in Hyderabad

The three-day music and dance festival is being organised by Surmandal in association with the Department of Culture, and Canara Bank

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:17 PM, Sat - 6 January 24

Hyderabad: Triveni, the three-day music and dance festival began at Lalitha Kala Thoranam in Public Garden, Hyderabad on Friday. The festival is being organised by Surmandal in association with the Department of Culture, and Canara Bank.

On the opening day, the sitar and santoor recital was performed by Shruti Katkuri and Shreeja Katkuri and they were accompanied by Vijay Kumar Panchal on tabla.

Following this, a percussion melody was held by Pandit Yogesh Samsiji at table, Taufeequ Qureshion Djembe, Satish Patri on Mrudangam, and Tanmay Deochake on harmonium. “The festival was conceptualised by our late father Mohan Hemmadi in memory of our late mother Anuradha. Today we are organising this as a loving memory of our late parents Anuradha Hemmadi and Mohan Hemmadi,” said Siddharth, son of Mohan Hemmadi

Late Ustad Alka Rakha Qureshi a well-known Indian tabla player who specialised in Hindustani Classical Music was honoured with a lifetime achievement award which was presented to his son Ustad Toufiq Qureshi, who later performed at the Triveni Music and Dance Festival.