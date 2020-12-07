Trouw opens animal nutrition unit in Telangana

By | Business Bureau | Published: 11:57 pm

Hyderabad: The state-of-the-art maiden production facility of Trouw Nutrition, the animal nutrition division of Dutch global company Nutreco, in India, has been virtually inaugurated by the Netherlands Ambassador to India, Marten Van den Berg, at Jadcherla near Hyderabad, on Monday.

The facility has high-end technology designed to deliver premix for customers in South Asia. With 20,000 MT/ annum capacity, it is one of the largest premix production facilities in this part of Asia, dedicated to produce vitamins, mineral premixes, mineral blends and feed safety solutions for all species.

Speaking on the occasion, Marten Van den Berg said, having a manufacturing unit in India can help to increasing productivity per animal to feed the growing population. The Netherlands has demonstrated that these technologies have attained good production levels and the next step is to ensure pure sustained growth of livestock.

Dr Saurabh Shekhar, MD, South Asia, Nutreco, said, “Telangana was an apt choice for locating the facility in India, considering its easy accessibility and being an investor-friendly State. Even from market perspective, it’s a major poultry and aqua belt with logistical access to good ports. The facility will primarily cater to India first and later to the markets of Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .