TRS activists plant saplings in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:03 AM, Sun - 24 April 22

Karimnagar: On the occasion of TRS leader Chelmeda Laxminarsimha Rao’s birthday, TRS activists planted saplings near Apollo Reach hospital, Theegalaguttapalli here on Saturday. Getting inspiration from ‘Green India Challenge’ launched by Rajya Sabha MP Joginapalli Santhosh Kumar, TRS workers led by Rao Phanicharan Rao planted trees.

Participating in the tree plantation programme, doctors Dr Suryanarayana Reddy and Dr Arun praised Laxminarsimha Rao for providing medical services to scores of people by establishing Chelmeda Ananda Rao Institute of Medical Sciences besides providing employment to unemployed people.

TRS party leader Pramood Rao, district libraries director Mallanki Srinivas, Rambabu, Durgam Manohar, Sandeep, Akhil, Harish and junior doctors participated in the programme. On the other hand, TRS district president GV Ramakrishna Rao participated in Laxminarsimha Rao’s birthday celebrations held in Telangana chowk under the aegis of TRS activist Kommu Sunil.

