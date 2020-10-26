TRS, BJP indulging in politics of money: Hanumantha Rao

By | Published: 11:36 pm

Hyderabad: Former PCC president V Hanumantha Rao has blamed the ruling TRS and the BJP for indulging in politics of money in the Dubbak by-election. In a statement on Monday, the former MP said that he has never seen so much money being spent on a by-election in his entire political life.

“While one is saying that police was trying to place that money inside Raghunandan Rao’s relative’s house, the other person is asking how the police can search a house without serving a notice,” he said.

He said that Congress as a responsible political party has been highlighting the work done by Cheruku Mutyam Reddy and the forgotten promises made by the State government such as 2BHK houses and BJP government’s failure at the Centre during the campaign.

