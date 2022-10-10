‘TRS (BRS) will not field candidate in Munugode if Centre announces Rs 18,000 crore for Nalgonda’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:04 PM, Mon - 10 October 22

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy addressing the public gathering during his elections campaign at Koratikal in Munugode assembly constituency on Monday.

Nalgonda: Throwing a challenge to the BJP, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said the TRS (BRS) would not field the candidate in Munugode by-polls if the Narendra Modi government immediately announced Rs 18,000 crore for Nalgonda district.

Along with TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy, the Energy Minister was campaigning at Koratikal village of Munugode mandal.

Addressing a public gathering, Jagadish Reddy said a Rs 18,000 crore-contract of coal mining was given to Rajgopal Reddy by the BJP-led Centre to force the by-election to Munugode. He pointed out that the Centre had not extended a single rupee for any project in Telangana including for the Yadadri Thermal Power Plant, Dindi Lift Irrigation Scheme and Mission Bhagiratha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not extended any financial assistance for development of the Yadadri temple, which was taken up by the State government with Rs 1,000 crore.

Stating that funds were required for completion of the Dindi Lift Irrigation Scheme, Cherlagudem and other reserviors in Nalgonda, he told the BJP that the TRS candidate would not file his nomination if the Narendra Modi government immediately sanctioned Rs.18,000 crore for Nalgonda district.

“I will convince Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for the proposal, if the BJP leaders accept this challenge. I am making the challenge in the presence of leaders of the left parties”, he said.

Stating that Munugode by-polls was a part of conspiracy of BJP to stop the Chief Minister from entering national politics, he said farmers of Gujarat, which was ruled by Narendra Modi for 14 years, were asking the PM for Rythu Bandhu and free power, which were being implemented in Telangana . The farmers of Gujarat were paying electricity bills from Rs 1500 to Rs 50,000 per month based in the usage. KCR was also getting the support of dalits across the country for Dalit Bandhu scheme. The BJP leaders hatched a conspiracy to stop KCR from launching a national party fearing his image, which was increasing day by day.

Prabhakar Reddy said the people of Munugode would not believe Rajgopal Reddy, who mortgaged their self respect with the BJP to get a contract worth Rs 18,000 crore for his company. The development of the constituency would resume if the TRS was voted to victory. He exuded confidence that the people of Munugode would stand with TRS in the by-election.

CPI state assistant secretary Palla Venkat Reddy and CPI(M) state secretariat committee member Julakanti Ranga Reddy also spoke.