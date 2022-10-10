TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy launches campaign in Munugode

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:45 PM, Mon - 10 October 22

Nalgonda: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi candidate for the Munugode by-election, Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy, on Monday launched his campaign from Koratikal of Munugode mandal with thousands gathering to declare their support to him.

The people of Koratikal accorded a grand welcome to Prakhakar Reddy and participated in a rally taken out in the village. CPI (M) and CPI party workers also participated in the rally holding their party flags.

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, TRS leader Mothukupally Narsimulu, CPI(M) leader Julakanti Ranga Reddy and CPI leader Palla Venkat Reddy were present for the campaign.

Before launching his campaign, Prabhakar Reddy performed a pooja and offered prayers at the Andhole Maisamma temple near Choutuppal.