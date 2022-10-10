Rajgopal Reddy neglected Munugode’s development: KTR

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:36 PM, Mon - 10 October 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Targeting the abysmal performance of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Munugode candidate K Rajgopal Reddy as an MLA, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi) working president and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said Reddy had neglected development of the constituency and pledged the interests of people for personal gains and securing contracts.

The BJP candidate was an utter flop as an MLA, who failed to fulfill the promises made to the people of the constituency. And now, he was again gearing up to deceive the people with false promises, Rama Rao said here on Monday.

In a video conference with TRS (BRS) leaders campaigning in the constituency, the Minister said the Munugode by-poll was a contest between the self-respect of the people of the constituency and Rajgopal Reddy’s arrogance.

“It is a fight between Rajgopal Reddy’s wealth power and Munugode people’s will power” he said, pointing out that Munugode by-poll was happening only due to the BJP candidate’s greed for wealth and for securing contracts worth crores. This message had to be conveyed to the people in the constituency, he said.

Charging that Rajgopal Reddy had joined the BJP only to secure contracts, the Minister said the BJP candidate was a political businessman. Even in the State Assembly, he used to raise bill issues of contractors and never bothered to raise his voice about people’s problems, he said.

In the past, the BJP candidate had made many promises to the people but had not fulfilled even one of them. Now, with the commission money generated out of the contracts facilitated by the BJP, Rajgopal Reddy was offering bikes, cars and other valuables to influence voters, he said.

“But the people of Munugode have already made up their mind to teach Rajgopal Reddy a fitting lesson in the by-poll” Rama Rao said, asking the party leaders to expose the BJP candidate’s greed for wealth, contracts and his failure to develop the constituency.