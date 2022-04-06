TRS cadre, farmers stage protests on national highways

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:21 AM, Wed - 6 April 22

Hyderabad: The cadres of Telangana Rashtra Samithi along with farmers on Wednesday staged a rasta roko on four national highways at Sangareddy, Nirmal, Suryapet and other districts as part of a series of protests on paddy procurement. Braving the scorching temperatures, they sat for a dharna demanding that the Centre procure the entire paddy from Telangana, without any conditions.

Since 9 am on Wednesday, the TRS leaders along with farmers came onto the roads and staged demonstrations. Top leaders including Ministers A Indrakaran Reddy, Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Ch Malla Reddy and others participated in the demonstrations held on the national highways in various parts of the State. In many areas local MLAs and the party district presidents led the protests against the Centre’s discrimination.

While Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar and the TRS leaders staged a dharna in Khammam against the Centre’s refusal to buy paddy from Telangana, Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy took part in a protest organised at Kadthal on Hyderabad-Napgur national highway. Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy will participate in dharna on NH-65 at Patancheru.

The road blockades were organised at Kadthal and Adilabad on Nagpur national highway, Bhoothpur on Bengaluru national highway, Kodad, Suryapet, Nakirekal and Choutuppal on Vijayawada national highway and Sangareddy on Mumbai national highway. Traffic was brought to a halt for several hours, with inter-State transportation especially trucks and containers forced to be parked on the roadside. The party leaders have been asked to complete the protest by 12 noon.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .