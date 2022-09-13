TRS cadre welcomes Chintha Prabhakar as Chairman of TS Handloom Corporation

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:07 AM, Wed - 14 September 22

Sangareddy: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders and cadre in Sangareddy termed the appointment of Chintha Prabhakar as Chairman of Telangana State Handloom Development Corporation Industries and Commerce as an honour and reward to hard work and loyalty. Despite losing the 2018 Assembly election by a slender margin, Chintha Prabhakar had played a vital role in keeping the party base intact in the last four years.

In fact, Sangareddy Municipal Chairperson Bongula Vijayalakshmi said that Prabhakar had strengthened the party base. During the past four years, several municipal councillors in Sangareddy, and Sadasivapet municipalities, sarpanchs, and MPTC members from opposition parties joined TRS Party in the presence of the Prabhakar. In honour of his work, TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had named him as party district president recently.

Not only on strengthening the party, but Prabhakar had also brought more development works in between 2018 and 2022 by pursuing with Finance Minister T Harish Rao, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. The former Sangareddy MLA had also pursued to get the medical college to Sangareddy which the Chief Minister promised during the 2014 elections. Since he is a non-controversial man, Prabhakar enjoys the support of all the TRS leaders, particularly Finance Minister T Harish Rao.

As the Assembly elections are just a year away, his staunch follower Jalandhar Rao said that the Chairman post will boost the morale of the TRS cadre and Prabhakar’s followers across the assembly constituency. During the past four years 12 Councillors in Sangareddy and Sadasivapet Municipalities, 17 Sarpanches from across the Constituency, eight MPTCs, one ZPTC and many others leaders joined in TRS impressed by the leadership of Chintha Prabhakar.