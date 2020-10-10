TRS cadres intensified graduates MLC voter enrollment in Khammam

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and Rythu Bandhu Samithi state president and MLC Palla Rajeshwara Reddy were addressing the party workers at awareness meetings in erstwhile Khammam

Khammam: The TRS party has intensified voter enrollment for the ensuing Khammam-Nalgonda-Warangal graduate’s constituency MLC election in Khammam.

The cadres and leaders have been making door to door visits to enroll voters. Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and Rythu Bandhu Samithi state president and MLC Palla Rajeshwara Reddy were addressing the party workers at awareness meetings in erstwhile Khammam.

The minister and the MLC toured Assembly constituencies as part of awareness meetings during the past few days. They directed the party cadres to enroll every graduate as voter. During the meetings large numbers of workers from opposition parties were joining TRS.

In Khammam, Stabhadri Urban Development Authority (SUDA) Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, the party office in-charge RJC Krishna and TRS city wing activists have been carrying out the enrollment by conducting door-to-door campaign.

At a programme organised under the aegis of Khammam Pattana Poura Samithi president Pulipati Prasad on Saturday, the SUDA Chairman along with the DCC Bank Chairman Kurakula Nagabhushanam and others addressed the graduates.

Vijay Kumar called upon the graduates in Khammam to work for the victory of the TRS in the MLC elections with a huge margin of votes. He also told the graduates to support minister Ajay Kumar’s efforts towards the party victory in the election.

He wanted the party workers and graduates to ensure the highest majority from Khammam in the election. He informed that as many as 500 graduates were enrolled as voters under the aegis of the Pattana Poura Samithi.

Speaking to Telangana Today Vijay Kumar informed that there has been a good response from the graduates to the TRS’ voter enrollment drive. The graduates were eagerly waiting for the polls and to give the TRS victory to the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao as a gift.

Awareness meeting at Manugur

In Kothagudem, Government Whip and Pinapaka MLA R Kantha Rao and MLC Rajeshwara Reddy addressed the party workers at the MLA’s camp office at Manugur on Saturday. They advised the party workers to speed up the process of voter enrollment.

The enrollment process would continue till November 6. Hence efforts should be made to ensure 100 per cent registration and uploading of applications online. All those completed graduation by 2017 were eligible to enroll as voters, Kantha Rao said.

