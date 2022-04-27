TRS demands for union BC Welfare Ministry, BC census

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:39 PM, Wed - 27 April 22

File Photro of MLC S Madhusudhana Chary

Hyderabad: The ruling TRS demanded the Central government to constitute the Backward Caste Welfare Ministry and also take up BC census in the country. The party plenary felt that all the pending issues and problems being faced by Backward Caste people would have been addressed if a separate ministry for them is constituted in the country.

Introducing the resolution, former Assembly Speaker and MLC S Madhusudhana Chary felt that it was unfortunate that the successive governments did not create a Ministry for BCs who constituted more than 50 per cent population in the country. He said the problems faced by the BCs cannot be resolved without conducting the BC Census.

MLA KP Vivekanand seconded the resolution.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .