Rahul Gandhi goofs up again; speech galore with blunders

08:38 PM, Wed - 1 November 23

Hyderabad: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has once again proved that he hadn’t done much of a homework before coming to Telangana, with his speeches in the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district on Wednesday being replete with factual errors and allegations without any basis.

Gandhi, who had claimed on Tuesday that he was coming to Telangana as a ‘brother and son’, alleged that the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), like the BJP, was against an Backward Class census and against giving power to the OBC community.

However, what the ‘brother and son’ forgot was that Telangana was among the first five States in the country to pass a resolution in the State, that too more than two years ago itself, demanding a BC Census.

The ‘brother and son’ also did not know that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has for long been demanding the Centre to set up an OBC Welfare Ministry. In fact, Chandrashekhar Rao, while serving as a union Minister, had submitted a representation to the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on December 17, 2004. The UPA government however did not consider his demand.

After Telangana formation, Chandrashekhar Rao set up an exclusive BC Commission for the welfare of BCs in the State. The Commission has also made several appeals to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take up a BC census. The Chief Minister recently also wrote to the Prime Minister demanding a 33 percent reservation for OBC, apart from launching multiple schemes including BC Bandhu.

Another folly in Gandhi’s poorly crafted speech was the allegation that the Chief Minister and his family members were holding key portfolios, which he claimed the Excise Ministry, which generates revenue for the State government. Fact is that the Excise Ministry in Telangana is held by V Srinivas Goud.

However, the Congress MP kept repeating these false charges at the Nagarkurnool public meeting and again at a road show in Jadcherla as well.