Khammam: BCHSS demands Centre to conduct BC census

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:26 PM, Tue - 15 November 22

Khammam: The BC Hakkula Sadhana Samithi (BCHSS) has demanded the Central government to conduct a census of backward classes.

The Samithi district president Mekala Srinivas Rao and its leaders staged a dharna here on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum to additional Collector N Madhusudhan in support of their demand.

Speaking to the media on the occasion Srinivas Rao and the samithi district general secretary T Venkateshwar Rao wanted the Centre to pass a resolution in the Parliament on BC census in the winter session. They also wanted 27 percent reservation to BCs in legislative houses.

The samithi leaders demanded the State government to introduce BC Bandhu on the lines of Dalit Bandhu and to give Rs 10 lakh financial assistance to the community members to promote self-employment.

Venkateshwar Rao stated that poor BCs should be given double bedroom houses, ration cards and loans. The samithi wanted 50 percent reservations in nominated posts and in jobs in the private sector.

BCHSS leaders G Lakshminarayana, N Shashidhar, N Ramakrishna, Ch Seethamahalakshmi, T Nirmala, R Hanmatha Rao, Jwala Narasimha Rao and others were present.