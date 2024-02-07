MLC Kavitha demands Congress government to commence BC census process immediately

7 February 2024

Hyderabad: BRS leader and Bharat Jagruti president K Kavitha on Wednesday demanded the Congress government to commence the process for caste census in the State immediately as promised by it.

Addressing the round table conference jointly organised by the Bharat Jagruti and United Phule Front at Vikarabad, she said the completion of the caste census exercise would take at least six months. The government should conduct elections to the local bodies after completing the caste census. Basing on the census figures, the government would be required to provide 42 per cent reservation to BCs in the local bodies.

By hiking the BC quota, another 24,000 aspirants from the BC communities can be given an opportunity to become elected representatives as mentioned by the Congress Party. Kavitha recalled that the last caste census was conducted in 1931 during the British rule and more than 4300 BC castes were listed out during the census in the country. As per the present governments, their number had come down to 2400 in the country.

Reminding the State government of the Congress promise to allocate Rs.1 lakh crore for the BC development and welfare in five years, she demanded that BCs should be given a budgetary allocation of Rs.20,000 crore right from the current year. Dalit communities were happy when they got their demand for the installation of an Ambedkar Statue fulfilled.

She appealed to all sections of people to come together and join the fight for the installation of Mahatma Phule statue on the Assembly premises. She expressed the hope the government would respond positively at least by April 17, when Phule’s birth anniversary would be celebrated.

She said that a Maha dharna would be organised in Hyderabad on February 12 to press the demand for installing Phule’s statue on the assembly premises. Representatives of BC organisations from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra would also join the Maha Dharna.