TRS govt realising dreams of Srikantha Chary: Errabelli

Jangaon: Thanks to the efforts of the State government, the dreams of Kasoju Srikantha Chary, the first martyr of the second phase of the Statehood movement, were realised on Thursday with the inauguration of double bedroom houses and other development works at his native village, Gollapalli, in Devaruppula mandal in the district.

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao inaugurated 25 double bedroom houses constructed at a cost of Rs 1.20 crore, and later unveiled a statue of Srikantha Chary beside the highway in the village. The State government also revived the Yashwanthapur stream in Devaruppula mandal by constructing four checkdams that will provide irrigation facility to hundreds of acres of agriculture lands. The State government also sanctioned Rs five crore to build another checkdam across Gollapalli Vagu (stream) to provide irrigation.

Speaking after inaugurating the 2BHK houses, Dayakar Rao said the State government was trying to fulfil the dreams of Srikantha Chary who died of self-immolation in 2009 for the sake of Telangana State. “The double bedroom colony at Gollapalli village has been named after Srikantha Chary,” the Minister said. He also laid the foundation for the construction of the checkdam. As part of beautification of the village, ‘Palle Prakruthi Vanam’, waste segregation sheds, graveyards and nurseries are also being developed at Gollapalli.

Rao also inaugurated 49 double bedroom houses constructed at the cost of Rs 2.47 crore at Devaruppula mandal centre and handed them over to the beneficiaries besides inaugurating the ‘Rythu Vedika’ and Gram Panchayat building.

“With the blessings of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and MAUD Minister K T Rama Rao, a mini textile park has been sanctioned for Kodakandla. Besides, Rs 10 crore has been sanctioned for construction of double lane road between Devaruppula-Palakurthy road,” he added.

