TRS leader donates 10 lakh to CMRF

Srinivas accompanied by his family members met Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao and donated money to help those affected by the recent rains

By | Published: 11:59 pm

Hyderabad: TRS leader and IVF State president Uppala Srinivas donated Rs 10 lakh to the Chief Minister Relief Fund here on Thursday. Srinivas accompanied by his family members met Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao and donated money to help those affected by the recent rains.

On behalf of Uppala Foundation, Srinivas took up several service oriented initiatives and during lockdown, supplied food to the poor people.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .