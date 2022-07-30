TRS legislators distribute relief material to flood affected families in Kothagudem

Kothagudem: TRS MPs, MLAs, MLCs and leaders of erstwhile Khammam district distributed essential commodities and utensils to flood affected families in Aswapuram, Bhadrachalam, Burgampad, Pinapaka mandals in the district Saturday.

MPs Nama Nageswar Rao, Maloth Kavitha, Bandi Parthasarathi Reddy and Vaddiraju Ravichandra, Khammam district TRS president, MLC Tata Madhusudan, Government Whip, Kothagudem TRS district president Rega Kantha Rao, MLAs K Upender Reddy, L Ramulu Naik and others visited several flood affected villages in the above mandals distributing relief material to the families.

Speaking to the media the legislators stated that the relief material was distributed to the affected families at the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. The government has already taken up steps to cleaning the villages, to restore electricity and drinking water supply in the flood affected villages.

MPs Nageswar Rao and Ravichandra stated that the government would extend all possible help to the families which lost all their belongings due to Godavari floods.