TRS legislators thank CM KCR for Singareni bonus

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:35 PM, Thu - 29 September 22

Hyderabad: TRS legislators thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for announcing 30 per cent of profit share of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) as bonus to its workers and employees.

Government Whip Balka Suman, MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah and MLC Dande Vittal spoke to mediapersons at TRS Legislative Party on Thursday, in this regard. They said since the State formation, the Chandrashekhar Rao government took proactive measures to strengthen the Singareni due to which the profit share of workers and employees increased from 18 per cent in 2014 to 30 per cent this year. They reminded that no other State-run company gave such a huge bonus to its staff members.

Apart from providing the medical care, the State government regularised the posts of about 9,000 workers and providing interest-free housing loans to all the staff members. The legislators stated that while the TRS government was supporting the State-owned companies, the BJP government at the Centre was selling the privatising the public sector undertakings.