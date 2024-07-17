Incessant rains hit coal production in Mancherial

Mancherial: The State-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) saw a dip in coal production with rainwater getting logged on the premises of opencast projects situated in Srirampur Area, following incessant downpours on Wednesday.

Authorities of the coal major said that the opencast projects were filled with rainwater, affecting the operations of coal mining in Srirampur and Mandamarri Areas from Tuesday midnight till Wednesday morning. The projects recorded a decline in coal output somewhere between 5,000 to 10,000 metric tons. Removal of overburden was taken up for avoiding losses, the officials stated.

Parts of the district registered moderate to heavy rains. Kannepalli mandal received rainfall of 81.3 mm. Connectivity of remote areas in Kotapalli and Vemanapalli mandals was snapped with cause-ways getting submerged by floods. However, nor casualties, nor property damage was reported.