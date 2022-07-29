TRS MPs continue protest against Centre’s anti-people policies at Parliament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:48 PM, Fri - 29 July 22

TRS MPs along with other Opposition members staging a protest on the Parliament premises in New Delhi on Friday.

Hyderabad: TRS MPs on Friday continued to protest against the Centre’s anti-people policies including the suspension of Opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha. They held a demonstration in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the premises of Parliament, demanding a debate on inflation, price rise, flood relief to Telangana and other issues in Parliament.

Both the Houses of the Parliament were adjourned to Monday after the Opposition members raised slogans and displayed placards, disrupting the proceedings. The TRS MPs demanded that the union government take immediate measures to control price rise in essential commodities and food items as well as revoke the GST imposed on them.

Speaking on the occasion, TRS Lok Sabha floor leader Nama Nageshwara Rao said that everyone has the right to protest in the Parliamentary democratic system. But the BJP government was trying to stifle the voices of the Opposition MPs who have been seeking discussion on public issues. “The Centre is running away from its responsibilities and avoiding discussion on key issues like rise in prices of essential commodities, GST hike and inflation which are making the lives of common people miserable.

MPs KR Suresh Reddy, J Santosh Kumar, Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, Vaddiraju Ravichandra, Divakonda Damodara Rao, Bandi Parthasaradhi Reddy, Manne Srinivasa Reddy, G Ranjith Reddy, Maloth Kavitha, B Venkatesh Neta, P Ramulu, Pasunuri Dayakar and others participated in the protests.