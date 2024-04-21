Krishnaiah demands separate ministry for BCs

The Mandal Commission too had recommended constitution of a separate ministry for the BCs, he reminded.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 April 2024, 10:56 PM

Hyderabad: National Backward Classes Welfare Association president and Rajya Sabha member R Krishnaiah has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to set up a separate ministry for BCs.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister on Sunday, Krishnaiah stated that many social groups have separate ministries, whereas BCs, who constitute 75 crore of the total population of the country, did not have a separate ministry.

Stating that the government should provide financial assistance to BC communities involved in traditional professions, Krishnaiah urged the Prime Minister to provide a subsidized loan of Rs. 75 lakh to families involved in traditional professions.

“Allocating Rs. 2 lakh crore for BCs welfare in the union budget should not be a problem for the government,”he said. He warned that if their demands were not met, the BC organisations would launch agitations across the country.