TRS NRI wing demands apology from PM Modi

Hyderabad: TRS NRI wing coordinator Mahesh Bigala on Wednesday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi tender an apology in Rajya Sabha for making remarks on Telangana Statehood issue.

- Advertisement -

In a statement, he said Modi was unable to digest the formation of separate Telangana and subsequent development that is happening in the State. He said the people fulfilled their dream of separate State through Telangana movement.

Instead of extending cooperation in the development of the State, the Central government was helping only BJP-ruled States in the country, he said. Mahesh added the people would teach a fitting lesson to the BJP in future.