TRS NRIs condemn BJP’s attempts to create unrest in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:50 PM, Sun - 28 August 22

Hyderabad: Telangana NRIs led by TRS NRI Cell on Sunday condemned the recent physical attacks by the BJP cadre on the residence of MLC K Kavitha. They said the BJP leadership was inciting violence by making baseless allegations as well as misusing the Central agencies like Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan here, TRS NRI Cell coordinator Mahesh Bigala said the BJP was conspiring to create unrest in Telangana and dethrone the TRS government in the State. “The BJP government at the Centre appears to be working with the lone motto of decimating the Opposition parties. The BJP had targeted MLC Kavitha without any evidence, as Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has been questioning them and their policies,” he said.

Mahesh advised the Centre to run the government in a democratic manner. He alleged that the Munugode by-poll was necessitated due to the BJP’s divisive politics. The BJP is resorting to such attacks to safeguard its identity in the State.

Telangana Film Development Corporation chairman Anil Kurmachalam said Telangana was making huge strides in terms of development and the BJP was determined to create obstacles to it. By making false allegations and creating a communal divide among people in the State, he said the BJP was trying to gain politically in the State. The BJP must stop its cheap politics failing which the people will teach a befitting lesson, he warned.