TRS protests on Fluoride research center were political motive: Narsaiah Goud

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:42 PM, Fri - 21 October 22

Nalgonda: Bhongir former MP and BJP leader Dr Boora Narsaiah Goud on Friday objected to the hue and cry raised by TRS members over the non implementation of the promise to set up a Regional Fluoride Research and Mitigation Centre and a 300-bed hospital in Munugode assembly constituency.

Before launching his elections campaign for victory of BJP candidate in the by-elections, Narsaiah Goud performed pooja at Andhole Mysamma temple. Speaking on the occasion, he said that TRS has been bombastic in its campaign saying the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao solved fluoride issue and no new fluorosis case was reported in the last seven years. If fluoride issue was solved, what was the need for Regional Fluoride Research and Mitigation Centre in Munugode assembly constituency, he questioned.

The Chief Minister should submit a memorandum to the Centre requesting for the centre saying fluoride issue was not solved in the state, he added. Then, the Centre would re-examine the proposal for setting up of Regional Fluoride Research and Mitigation Centre at Choutuppal, he added.

Stating that leaders of some caste had no respect in the TRS, he said that ministers and MLAs were also continuing in the party by killing their self respect. He quit the TRS unable to bear the insults meted out to him. He said that leaders who sincerely would get recognition in the BJP.

He was confidant that the BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy would win in Munugode by-elections with a huge majority. He pointed out that TRS government has set up Gattuppal mandal only after resignation of Rajagopal Reddy to his MLA post.