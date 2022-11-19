TRS slams MP Dharmapuri Aravind for his comments on MLC K Kavitha

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:52 PM, Sat - 19 November 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Slamming Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Aravind for his comments on Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi) MLC K Kavitha, the TRS said the BJP was indulging in cheap politics of creating rifts among family members and dethrone democratically elected governments to usurp power.

Coming down heavily on the BJP MP, Roads and Building Minister V Prashanth Reddy said the BJP was trying to create unrest in the State by making controversial comments. BJP was known for creating rifts among family members in other political parties to usurp power. It had created differences among the family members of Sharad Pawar, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Hemant Soren, Ram Vilas Paswan and Krishna Patel, he said, adding “This exposes the BJP’s cheap and opportunistic politics.”

Also Read Arvind-Kavitha showdown was in waiting for long

Extending support to the TRS MLC, the Minister said she was right in her comments of slapping the BJP MP with chappal. Despite several pleas not abuse personally, Aravind was deliberately making derogatory comments on the Chief Minister’s family and the TRS workers could not tolerate this anymore, he said while addressing media persons here on Saturday.

MLA Ganesh Bigala said there was a limit to the patience of the TRS and demanded the BJP to mend its ways. Compared to the BJP leaders’ abuses on TRS leaders, the TRS workers attack on BJP MP’s house was negligible, he said.

Meanwhile, condemning the BJP MP’s comments on the TRS MLC K Kavitha, the TRS women wing lodged a complaint with Banjara Hills police and demanded stern action. Women Commission Sunitha Lakshma Reddy in a written complaint to the police, said the BJP MP Aravind had made objectionable comments and wanted the police to initiate action accordingly.