Arvind-Kavitha showdown was in waiting for long

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:46 PM, Fri - 18 November 22

Nizambad MP D Arvind and TRS MLC K Kavitha. Kavitha hit back to rebut the charge and warned that she would not hesitate to use her slipper on Arvind, if the latter continued to abuse her and her family members.

Hyderabad: Political heat in the State capital went up by several notches, as the TRS (now BRS) and BJP continued to spar over the spat between TRS MLC K Kavitha and Nizambad MP D Arvind on Friday.

What triggered the unbridled war of words was the abrasive tone and tenor of Arvind’s comments against Kavitha, accusing her of being in touch with Congress leadership. Kavitha hit back to rebut the charge and warned that she would not hesitate to use her slipper on Arvind, if the latter continued to abuse her and her family members.

Even while apologising to Telangana society for using such harsh expression, Kavitha explained that she was forced to do so because Arvind was abusing her family members and the TRS (BRS) day in and day out.

Following her press conference, Arvind’s house in Banjara Hills was raided by people alleged to be TRS members and flower pots and some glass panes were destroyed in the flash raid. This led to another round of war of words between the TRS and BJP leaders again.

Arvind, who has become notorious for his trenchant criticism often bordering on personal abuses against Kavitha and her family members including the Chief Minsiter K Chandrashekhar Rao, got it back on Friday when Kavitha addressed a press conference to warn him not to resort to such personal criticism against her.

Arvind stoked the fire against, while reacting to the raid on his house. His comments that “they are purchasing their MLAs and they are selling their daughter” led to a fresh round of exchanges between the TRS (BRS) and the BJP leaders. Arvind’s claim that his mother was attacked in the flash raid was repudiated by his mother herself when she told a news channel that she was unaware of the attack as she was on the first floor of the house when the attack took place.

Kavitha maintained that Arvind said lots of things that were unacceptable. She challenged that she would defeat him at the hustings. “I will chase and defeat you. Wherever you compete politically, you will lose. I apologise to the people of Telangana for speaking like this and I will not speak about this person again in the future”.

TRS (BRS) supporters burnt his effigies in protest at different places in the State.