TRS takes out rally opposing GST on dairy products in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:11 PM, Wed - 20 July 22

Members of TRS takes part in a rally opposing imposition of GST on dairy products in Adilabad on Wednesday.

Adilabad: Activists of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) took out a rally in protest of the union government’s decision to impose Goods and Service Tax of 5 percent on dairy products, here on Wednesday. Led by Adilabad municipal chairperson Jogu Premender, scores of members of TRS gathered at Telangana Chowk and raised slogans against the Centre for levying the tax on the dairy products and causing financial burden on the general public. Premender said that the union government was fleecing the financially poor families of the country by imposing the tax.

Similar rallies were witnessed in Nirmal, Mancherial, Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts. Local public representatives took part in the rallies and criticized the Centre for imposing the tax on the dairy products. The agitators carried milk cans and curds sachets. They said that the poor would not be able to buy the milk and curds considering the hike of prices caused by the GST.